Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold negotiations (photo, video)

·50·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold negotiations (photo, video)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held important high-level negotiations with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Held in a friendly and constructive spirit, the meeting discussed multifaceted relations between the two fraternal states, the acceleration of trade and economic ties, and priority issues on the regional agenda.

At the end of the negotiations, a historic document was signed that takes relations between the two countries to an entirely new political and practical stage.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold negotiations (photo, video)

Congratulations and high praise: 35th anniversary of Independence

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state congratulated the leader of fraternal Turkmenistan on significant political dates:

  • Auspicious 35th anniversary: Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence;

  • Successful chairmanship: High praise was also given to Turkmenistan's effective chairmanship of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold negotiations (photo, video)

Economic momentum: "Shavat – Dashoguz" and cooperation plans

The heads of state noted with satisfaction that indicators in the trade and economic sphere are showing steady annual growth:

  • Border trade zone: The successful operation of the "Shavat – Dashoguz" trade zone, which creates favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and border regions of both countries, was emphasized;

  • Multiplying trade: The parties agreed to approve a special "roadmap" aimed at manifold increases in the volume of mutual trade;

  • Comprehensive cooperation: The adoption of a major joint Cooperation Program in industry, the energy sector, transit and transport corridors, agriculture and water management, as well as its direct implementation by regions (provinces), was designated as a priority task.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold negotiations (photo, video)

Historic agreement: High-Level Strategic Partnership Council

As the main practical outcome of the negotiations, an important political step was taken:

  • Agreement on establishing the Council: An official Agreement on establishing the High-Level Strategic Partnership Council was signed by the heads of state;

  • New institutional mechanism: This document will serve as a solid foundation for regularly coordinating high-level political dialogue between Tashkent and Ashgabat, strictly monitoring the implementation of all reached agreements, and expanding practical cooperation in priority areas.

The meeting of the two state leaders clearly demonstrated that the relations of good-neighborliness, fraternity, and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are acquiring new momentum.

Shavkat MirziyoyevSerdar BerdimuhamedovTashkent-Ashgabat Strategic Partnership CouncilShavat – Dashoguz trade zone
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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