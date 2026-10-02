SpaceX and Tesla plan to generate solar energy in space

SpaceX and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, aim to generate 200 gigawatts of solar energy annually in space. According to ixbt.com, this initiative is aimed at solving energy problems on Earth and meeting future technological needs. This is reported by news source.

Huge potential in space

Elon Musk states that collecting solar energy in space is much more efficient than on Earth because there are no atmospheric obstructions and it is "always sunny." This allows energy production metrics to reach an entirely new level.

The entrepreneur emphasized that the US must significantly increase its electricity production to remain competitive with China. According to him, China currently produces approximately three times more electricity than America.

Musk also highlighted the interdependence of energy and the economy. He believes that every 1% increase in electricity consumption in the US leads to a corresponding 1% growth in the country's GDP.

Star Mind project and new technologies

Recall that Elon Musk previously announced that the AI1 units of the new Star Mind satellite constellation, being launched by SpaceX, will be equipped with high-power solar panels.

Each of these devices is expected to have a power output of over 250 kilowatts. Musk estimates this is about 20% more energy than the International Space Station produces.

The implementation of these massive projects is expected to be a turning point in powering future space technologies and AI systems.