Russian President makes sharp statement following strikes on e-commerce facilities

·55·World
Russian President makes sharp statement following strikes on e-commerce facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukrainian side should have considered the serious consequences of this step before launching attacks on Russia's major e-commerce networks — the Wildberries and Ozon platforms, as well as other infrastructure facilities. Speaking at a forum-congress of the "Delovaya Rossiya" organization, the head of state announced that Moscow has already begun delivering devastating retaliatory strikes in response to such actions.

According to Putin, the counterpart's actions have become even more radical, now affecting large digital systems used by civilians.

"We thought they wouldn't go that far"

Addressing the forum participants, Vladimir Putin touched upon the opposing side targeting e-commerce giants:

  • Attacks on platforms: "We faced the opponent's actions directed against our electronic spaces — both Wildberries and Ozon. They always take steps that, frankly speaking, we should have anticipated. However, we believed they wouldn't go that far;";

  • Response and pleading for help tactics: They dared to do this as well, and now we are starting to retaliate. After that, they immediately run to their sponsors, begging them to influence us and make us stop."

Energy, Refineries, and Data Centers: Details of Retaliatory Strikes

The Russian President compared the situation around marketplaces with the strikes being delivered on energy networks:

  • Oil refineries: Putin noted that yesterday and today there were attempts to strike certain oil refineries and facilities, which did not cause serious damage, but such attacks do not stop;

  • Data processing centers: "It is the exact same situation with e-commerce platforms. They made the first move, and we started responding. Now on that side, there are outcries regarding energy infrastructure, data processing centers (data centers), and other similar vital objects;";

  • Firm conclusion: They started this themselves. They shouldn't have started it. Before taking this step, they should have thought carefully about the consequences it would bring," he emphasized.

These statements indicate that the clashes between the two sides are escalating not only along the traditional frontline and energy grids, but also at the level of digital infrastructure, e-commerce, and server centers.

Vladimir PutinWildberriesOzonEnergy networks
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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