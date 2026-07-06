Wildberries starts labeling reviews modified with AI

Wildberries, one of Russia's largest marketplaces, has begun testing an AI-based system to verify photos in user reviews. This innovation allows buyers to receive more accurate and objective information about products. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Wildberries & Russ (RWB) press service, special algorithms analyze photos attached to reviews, searching for signs of generative processing or significant editing. If the system detects that an image has been artificially altered, a special label will appear next to the photo.

Under the new system, images deemed suspicious “Looks like AI” (Похоже на ИИ) will be marked with this label. This measure helps buyers distinguish between the real appearance of a product and an edited version. According to ixbt.com, such a label does not mean the review is completely fake, but merely warns that the visual information has been modified.

A step toward increasing transparency

The verification process is fully automated, with the system searching for technical traces and processing artifacts characteristic of AI during the analysis of media files. Importantly, reviews with such a label are not removed from the platform and remain visible to other users.

Company representatives emphasize that the main goal of this initiative is to increase the transparency of user feedback. This is particularly relevant for categories such as clothing, cosmetics, and household goods, where appearance plays a crucial role.

Given that many buyers in Uzbekistan actively use Wildberries services, this feature is expected to be useful for local consumers as well. Real photos are invaluable when assessing product quality remotely.

Currently, the new system is being tested on a limited basis. Once the testing process is successfully completed, the AI detection feature is planned to be fully launched for all market participants and users. This will mark a new stage in controlling content quality in the e-commerce sector.