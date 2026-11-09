Why did a 23-year-old man's head tilt at a 90-degree angle?

·63·World
Why did a 23-year-old man's head tilt at a 90-degree angle?

Iranian doctors have documented a rare and unusual medical condition. A 23-year-old man's head tilted at a 90-degree angle because his neck muscles lost the ability to support his head. Experts link this condition to several years of drug abuse.

The case, studied by doctors at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran, is related to Cervical Kyphoscoliosis (CKS), also known as "dropped head syndrome." This condition is characterized by the weakening of the muscles that hold the neck upright from the back. As a result, the muscles become unable to support the weight of the head and keep it in a proper position.

Usually, this syndrome is associated with conditions such as mitochondrial myopathy, congenital myopathy, motor neuron diseases, or anatomical defects, including an unusually large head. However, Iranian doctors identified a case caused by long-term drug abuse that had not been previously recorded in medical literature.

The 23-year-old patient lived in difficult socio-economic conditions. His medical history included severe depressive disorder and addiction to heroin, opium, and amphetamines.

Doctors noted that after each instance of amphetamine use, the patient would remain in a hunched position for a long time. As a result of this process repeating regularly, the changes in his cervical vertebrae gradually worsened.

During medical examinations, tests related to cranial nerves, muscle strength, and autonomic nervous system function showed normal results. However, a CT scan revealed severe kyphoscoliosis deformity in the patient's C3, C4, and C5 cervical vertebrae.

After assessing the severity of the condition, doctors decided to perform a three-stage surgical procedure to restore the cervical vertebrae. During the operation, the deformed bone part was removed, and the neck was brought into a correct anatomical position.

The surgery was completed successfully. A day later, the patient was able to walk with the help of a special neck brace. Three days later, he was discharged from the hospital.

It turned out that the young man had previously tried to treat himself using various traditional and herbal remedies. However, because they did not alleviate the symptoms of the disease, he was forced to seek medical help.

After the operation, the patient underwent several psychiatric evaluations and managed to stop using drugs. One-year follow-up results were also positive, with significant improvements in the condition of the cervical vertebrae and changes in body structure.

"We found that drug abuse contributed to the development of severe and complex cervical kyphosis. The substances do not directly affect changes in the musculoskeletal system. Instead, this process occurs indirectly: after consuming the substance, the patient remains in a specific position for a long time. Over several months, this condition causes changes in the muscle and bone system, leading to kyphoscoliosis," the Iranian doctors wrote in their scientific report.

It is noted that this previously undocumented link between severe drug addiction and dropped head syndrome has been named "intoxication syndrome." This medical condition demonstrates that drug use can have a serious impact on the body not only directly but also through prolonged incorrect body posture.

Cervical KyphoscoliosisIsfahan University of Medical Sciencesintoxication syndromedropped head syndrome
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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