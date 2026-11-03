Turkic world intelligence agencies unite: a single early warning system created

The national intelligence and security services of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have joined forces to operate under a unified mechanism. This was announced by Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MİT), at the "Turkic World Dialogue Forum" organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidency.

According to reports by the Sabah agency, cooperation between the special services of Turkic states has reached its highest level in history, and a system for jointly combating regional threats has been fully implemented.

Unified early warning system and areas of cooperation

Speaking at the conference held in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin highlighted the integration of special services and their areas of operation:

Joint defense and monitoring: "Thanks to the system we have created, we have the ability to identify and monitor risks emerging anywhere in the world simultaneously with all our partners," the MİT head emphasized;

Key threats: The parties are combating terrorism, human trafficking, the spread of radical movements, and other types of cross-border illegal activities based on rapid information exchange;

The principle of "indivisible security": Kalin explained the core philosophy of Turkic integration: "As long as we are not all secure, none of us can be safe. To ensure my own security, I must certainly take into account the security of my partners, neighbors, and allies."

Ankara Forum: Beyond the regional scope

The prestigious forum hosted by Ankara at the end of October attracted significant attention from international experts:

Composition of participants: The event was attended by heads of intelligence services, diplomats, analysts, and representatives of academic circles from OTS member states;

Broad geography: The dialogue platform also involved representatives of non-governmental and public organizations from the Middle East and several European countries.

The unification of the intelligence agencies of Turkic states is of decisive importance for Central Asia, particularly for Uzbekistan, in further strengthening national and regional security during a period of increasing geopolitical instability and global challenges.