Pezeshkian makes sensational statement on threats and national unity

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Pezeshkian makes sensational statement on threats and national unity

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an open and emotional official statement during a period of sharply increasing military and economic pressure around the country. The head of state emphasized that he is not afraid of any external threats or pressures directed at him, and that the country's defense and strength rely solely on the trust and unity of its people.

In his speech, the Iranian leader stated that national unity would thwart any enemy plans and that he is prepared to take the most decisive measures to safeguard the country's economy.

"If the people are with us, the enemy will be defeated": The President's firm stance

Against the backdrop of external pressures and military threats, Pezeshkian focused on the state's main pillar of strength:

  • Unity and patience: "If the people are with us, even if thousands of people were to perish, the enemy can do nothing against us and will not achieve its goal," the Iranian leader firmly emphasized;

  • Personal safety is secondary: The President declared that he is not concerned about pressures on his personal life or position, stating that today, preserving the independence and integrity of the state is above all else.

Economy and energy shortages: Drastic austerity for factories

Beyond political statements, the President announced an unexpected decision regarding the strategy to maintain the country's domestic economy and industry under difficult conditions:

  • "I am ready to turn off the lights in my own office": Addressing the issue of energy supply and production in the country, Pezeshkian said he is ready to cut electricity to cultural institutions, administrative buildings, and even his own office to ensure the national industrial chain does not come to a halt;

  • The main goal — production stability: The Iranian leader emphasized that the government's primary task today is to ensure the continuity of factory and plant operations, preserve jobs, and continue domestic production, regardless of any sanctions or restrictions.

This statement by Masoud Pezeshkian shows that the Iranian leadership has decided to mobilize society and shift to a strict austerity regime amidst external geopolitical crises and internal economic tensions.

Masoud PezeshkianIrangeopolitical crisiseconomic sanctions
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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