Turkish President signs document designated for Kazakhstan

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Turkish President signs document designated for Kazakhstan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a mistake during the document signing ceremony at the conclusion of the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Ankara. Instead of signing in the space designated for Turkey, he signed a document intended for Kazakhstan. This was reported by the "Cumhuriyet" publication.

It is reported that the summit concluded with a meeting of the Council of Heads of State. During the meeting, the leaders of the participating countries signed relevant documents to approve the decisions adopted.

During the ceremony, a document was presented to Erdogan. After signing it, the President asked an official next to him: "Did we not sign in the wrong place?"

The official explained that the document belonged to Kazakhstan and that he needed to sign in the space allocated for Turkey. In response, Erdogan jokingly said, "God bless you."

Following this, the official stated that he would replace the document. After a short while, the microphones were turned off, and he brought a new document. The official pointed out the place where the President needed to sign. When Erdogan asked, "Where?", the official pointed to the required field once more. After that, the Turkish leader signed the appropriate document.

This incident was captured on video during the signing ceremony at the summit.

Recep Tayyip ErdoganOrganization of Turkic StatesAnkara
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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