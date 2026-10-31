President of Kazakhstan proposes including Russia in the Organization of Turkic States

·46·World
President of Kazakhstan proposes including Russia in the Organization of Turkic States

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward an initiative at the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara that has caused a major stir on the international stage. The Kazakh leader proposed considering the involvement of Russia in the organization's activities and its potential inclusion in the structure.

According to the "Kazakhstan Today" publication, Tokayev emphasized that supporting an open approach toward Russia would be "right and fair" and proposed specific format options.

Tokayev's main proposal: What status is being considered?

The Kazakh leader suggested two main directions for Moscow's potential participation in the organization:

  • "OTS+" format: Russia's inclusion in an expanded special cooperation format with the organization;

  • Observer status: Regular participation as an observer state in the organization's official events and meetings;

  • Mutual benefit: In Tokayev's view, if Russia becomes part of the Turkic world's integration, it will bring practical benefits to all member states and increase the organization's global political influence.

Russia and the Turkic world: Historical and ethnocultural factors

The President of Kazakhstan explained his proposal by citing the internal demographic and historical structure of the Russian Federation:

  • Millions of Turkic peoples: Many Turkic peoples have historically lived within the territory of Russia (Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Altai, Yakutia/Sakha, and other subjects);

  • Centuries-old ties: The head of state noted that cultural and historical bonds between these regions and the Turkic world have been formed over centuries;

  • "Altai — the cradle of Turkic civilization": The President specifically mentioned this major cultural-historical project being implemented in Russia, stating that it serves as an important bridge in strengthening this shared heritage.

This diplomatic initiative, put forward at the Ankara summit, has sparked a new wave of discussions regarding the future geopolitical contours of the Organization of Turkic States and how its relations with powerful regional states will take shape.

Organization of Turkic StatesKassym-Jomart TokayevOTS+Ankara summit
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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