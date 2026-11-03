Cyberattack on Binance as a pretext: Kim Yo Jong exposes new US provocation

·66·World
Cyberattack on Binance as a pretext: Kim Yo Jong exposes new US provocation

North Korea leader's sister, Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Yo Jong, issued an official statement accusing the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of a deliberate political provocation.

According to a report by North Korea's central KCNA agency, Pyongyang's sharp demarche was triggered by the latest accusations leveled by American intelligence services. In its reports, the FBI claimed that North Korean special services were behind a large-scale cyberattack on Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and the theft of digital assets.

«A convenient mask»: Attempt to hide failures in the digital market

In her statement, Kim Yo Jong revealed the true nature of this method frequently used by Washington:

  • A tool for information warfare: The DPRK representative stated that Washington constantly uses the image of "powerful North Korean hackers" on the international stage to cover up systemic flaws in its own internal financial and digital infrastructure;

  • Vulnerability of Western crypto-platforms: Instead of admitting the technological weakness of Western financial systems and their inability to control transnational financial flows, the US administration has made it a habit to blame a closed sovereign state for any financial shocks;

  • Pretext for new sanctions: The statement indicates that the real goal of the FBI's accusations is to create an artificial basis in the media to introduce a new package of economic restrictions (sanctions) against the DPRK. This is because traditional military threats against Pyongyang are no longer yielding the expected political results.

For reference: Kim Yo Jong's political weight in North Korea

Kim Yo Jong, considered Pyongyang's most active and sharp-tongued voice on international politics, holds a significant position in the country's leadership:

  • Position held: She has been serving as Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea since 2021;

  • Experience: Prior to this, from 2015 to 2021, she served as the first deputy director of this important department.

This statement by the DPRK leadership shows that the confrontation with the US in the global digital space is intensifying and that the information war between the parties has entered a new stage.

Kim Yo JongDPRKFBIBinance
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major Cyberattack: How did North Korean hackers breach the Binance crypto exchange?Major Cyberattack: How did North Korean hackers breach the Binance crypto exchange?1 November 22:57FBI reveals: How did DPRK hackers infiltrate the Binance system? (Full details)FBI reveals: How did DPRK hackers infiltrate the Binance system? (Full details)2 November 08:50Trump makes statement on largest crypto heist at Binance exchangeTrump makes statement on largest crypto heist at Binance exchange1 November 08:43The most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchangeThe most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchange30 October 10:50Uzbekistan citizen accused of stealing $12 million worth of goods in the USUzbekistan citizen accused of stealing $12 million worth of goods in the US25 October 21:47«North Korea's nuclear status is eternal»: Kim Jong Un’s sister delivers a harsh slap to the West«North Korea's nuclear status is eternal»: Kim Jong Un’s sister delivers a harsh slap to the West17 September 09:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies