“Blue tsunami” expected in the US: Is Trump coming to terms with election defeat?

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“Blue tsunami” expected in the US: Is Trump coming to terms with election defeat?

Serious anxiety and depression have emerged within the Republican Party on the eve of the decisive midterm elections for the US Congress. Party members had expected White House leader Donald Trump to make bold promises or unexpected political moves to inspire voters during his recent speech in Washington. However, instead of the expected statements, the former president's final speech was dedicated to the renovation of the pool next to the Lincoln Memorial, leaving everyone surprised.

Political scientist Malek Dudakov notes that this situation indicates that Trump is in a pessimistic mood regarding the upcoming election results and is likely mentally preparing for a potential defeat.

The truth behind the activity: Why are rallies being canceled?

On the surface, Trump is trying to show that the election results are insignificant to him, but behind-the-scenes actions paint a different picture:

  • Intensive election campaign: In the last month alone, Trump held 28 rallies in key swing states — that means almost one public meeting every day;

  • Cessation of appearances: However, with only a few days left until the vote, a number of planned appearances began to be suddenly canceled. According to analysts, Trump does not want to be seen alongside candidates whose ratings are low and who are expected to lose.

Atlas Intel results: Democrats have a 14-point lead

Sociological polls released on the eve of the election show a very alarming picture for the Republicans:

  • Overall national lead: According to Atlas Intel research, Democrats have pulled ahead of Republicans by a 14-point margin — 55% to 41%;

  • Shift in the Senate race: Even in states traditionally considered Republican strongholds, Democrats are leading (a 6-point lead in Texas, 7-point lead in Kansas);

  • Why is this a serious signal? The Atlas Intel institute is generally considered an agency that leans toward the right wing and Republicans. The fact that this organization released such numbers served as a serious warning for the party's central headquarters.

“Blue tsunami” expected: The main task of the parties

As election day approaches, the two main parties are entering the field with completely different moods and strategic goals:

  • Democrats' high confidence: Representatives of the Democratic Party are fully confident not only in achieving a lead but also in a real “blue tsunami” occurring across the country. Any result falling short of this level could be considered unsatisfactory for them;

  • Republicans' plan: Their primary task is to get as many of their electorate to the polling stations as possible and to keep the number of lost seats in Congress to a minimum.

The distribution of seats in Congress will completely redefine the White House's domestic and foreign policy for the next two years.

Donald TrumpUS Congressional electionsRepublican PartyAtlas Intel
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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