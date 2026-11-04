15-day visa-free regime for Uzbekistan citizens to Thailand: Has the official decision come into force?

Reports circulating on social media and various news outlets regarding the opening of a 15-day visa-free entry system to Thailand for citizens of Uzbekistan are causing widespread discussion. However, according to information provided by official Thai authorities, this procedure has not yet fully entered into force and has not been implemented — the initiative is currently in the stage of discussion and final approval by government agencies.

For tourists and our compatriots planning to purchase airline tickets, understanding the current rules and expected updates is of great importance.

What decision was made and who does it apply to?

The Thai government is considering simplifying visa requirements for a number of countries in order to increase the flow of tourists:

National Committee Approval: At a meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee chaired by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Supachai Suthiphong, the initiative to grant visa-free entry to the country for citizens of Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mexico, and Colombia was conceptually approved;

Proposed duration: According to the project, it is planned to grant citizens of Uzbekistan the right to stay in Thailand for up to 15 days without a visa (some official sources are also considering a proposal to extend this period to 30 days).

Why can't you fly visa-free yet? Stages of the process

For the initiative approved by the committee to take legal effect, it must still go through an official bureaucratic process:

Final review: The draft decision must be reviewed in detail by the country's special Visa Policy Committee, officially approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, and published in the "Royal Gazette";

Current procedure remains unchanged: Until the document enters into force, citizens of Uzbekistan traveling to Thailand for tourism or business trips must necessarily obtain a visa in accordance with current legislation.

Travel agencies and independent travelers are advised to wait for official announcements issued by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy to avoid falling for misleading reports and encountering problems at airports.