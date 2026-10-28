Thailand restores visa-free regime to avoid losing Uzbek tourists

The Thai government is being forced to reconsider its visa policy following a sharp decline in the flow of tourists from Uzbekistan and the decision by tour operators to shift their routes. In order to mitigate the losses in the tourism market caused by the cancellation of the previously introduced 60-day visa-free regime, the kingdom has proposed a new concession.

The country's Ministry of Tourism and Sports has initiated the restoration of a 15-day visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, Mexico, and Colombia. This important issue will be officially reviewed at a meeting of Thailand's Visa Policy Committee on November 9.

Why was this decision made?

The drastic changes in the tourism market are explained by the following factors:

Consequences of the September 15 cancellation: Thailand unexpectedly canceled the 60-day visa-free regime that had been in effect for Uzbek citizens starting September 15;

Difficulties in obtaining visas: The complication of the processing procedure and the excessive time required had a negative impact on tourists' travel plans;

Sharp response from tour operators and the Vietnam alternative: Major travel agencies in Uzbekistan, due to visa barriers, canceled tours to Thailand and began actively offering Vietnamese resorts with more favorable conditions as an alternative to their clients;

Risk of losing tourists: The diversion of the flow of Uzbek tourists to other Asian countries prompted the Thai tourism business and the Ministry of Tourism to take urgent action.

When and how might the new policy come into effect?

Visa-free duration: Instead of the previous 60 days, a 15-day period is being proposed, which covers the classic vacation and holiday period;

Decision date: The initiative will be discussed by the Visa Policy Committee on November 9 and, if approved, will be confirmed by relevant regulatory documents;

Scope: In addition to Uzbekistan, Mexico and Colombia have also been included in this list, and they are also expected to gain the opportunity to enter Thailand visa-free for up to 15 days.

If the proposal is approved at the November 9 meeting, Uzbek tourists will once again have the opportunity to travel freely to Thailand's Phuket, Pattaya, and other popular resorts during the autumn-winter holiday season without the hassle of obtaining a visa.