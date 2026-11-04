Clandestine drug laboratory producing hashish-infused sweets uncovered in Tashkent (video)

·40·Society
Clandestine drug laboratory producing hashish-infused sweets uncovered in Tashkent (video)

In Tashkent, the operations of a clandestine drug laboratory producing sweets containing narcotics—specifically cookies and marmalade infused with hashish oil—have been shut down. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service, this dangerous laboratory was established in a rented apartment located in the "Dombrobod" neighborhood of the Chilanzar district.

During the special operation, nearly 6 kilograms of hashish and its oils, totaling over 19,200 doses of narcotic substances, were discovered and confiscated. A 23-year-old individual involved in distributing the poison via the internet was apprehended.

What was found in the drug laboratory?

During the inspection of the apartment, law enforcement agencies discovered a massive batch of narcotics and a production workshop:

  • Volume of substances: 3.5 kg of hashish oil, 350 grams of substance prepared for distribution (361 individual packages), mixtures of hashish and hashish oil, as well as 600 grams of pure hashish;

  • "Poisonous" sweets: It was revealed that the laboratory contained cookies baked using 1.5 kg of hashish oil, as well as hashish-infused marmalade packed in 4 containers;

  • Production and packaging tools: Medical syringes, electronic scales, zip-lock bags, electrical tape, and 500 empty vials used for dosing and preparing the narcotics were seized as evidence.

How was the criminal chain uncovered?

The special operation was carried out in stages, leading from the distributor directly to the producer:

  • First strike — in Yashnabad: Officers initially apprehended a 23-year-old man in the Yashnabad district who was engaged in secretly placing narcotics ("dead drops") via Telegram and online stores. 74 grams of hashish oil were found in his possession;

  • Uncovering the wholesale supplier: Based on the statements of the detained individual and subsequent operational investigations, the trail led to the main supplier providing the poison and his laboratory in Chilanzar.

Strict punishment and criminal case

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 273, Part 6, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Illegal preparation and sale of narcotic drugs in large quantities for the purpose of distribution).

Individuals found guilty under this article face up to 20 years of imprisonment. Investigative actions are currently underway to identify other members of the criminal network.

MIAChilanzar districtdrug laboratorynarcotic substances
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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