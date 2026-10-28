Uzbekistan citizens may once again have the opportunity to travel to Thailand visa-free

·37·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan citizens may once again have the opportunity to travel to Thailand visa-free

The Thai government is proposing to allow citizens of Uzbekistan to enter the country visa-free for up to 15 days. This initiative is scheduled to be reviewed at the Visa Policy Committee meeting on November 9.

If the proposal is approved, Uzbek citizens may gain the opportunity to travel to Thailand visa-free for up to 15 days. This would create convenience for tourists planning vacations in the country.

As a reminder, Thailand previously canceled the visa-free entry regime for citizens of Uzbekistan. Since September 15, Uzbek citizens wishing to visit the country have been required to obtain a visa in advance.

Due to difficulties related to obtaining visas, some travel companies in Uzbekistan have begun to focus more on other destinations, including Vietnam.

For now, there is no information regarding whether the proposal to reintroduce the visa-free regime has been approved.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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