Cristiano Ronaldo to end his career with the Portugal national team

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Cristiano Ronaldo to end his career with the Portugal national team

41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to end his career with the Portugal national football team. According to his plan, the player will leave the national team after the international matches in November. This was reported by the Reuters agency.

"Portugal will remain in my heart forever," Ronaldo wrote on his social media pages.

Ronaldo has played 234 matches for the Portugal national team and scored 146 goals. He leads the international football record holders in both categories.

The player won the European Championship with the national team in 2016. He also won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo is expected to conclude his career with the Portugal national team following the international matches in November.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national football teamFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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