Underwater danger: Alligators take over Florida streets after a powerful storm

Following a powerful storm and record-breaking rainfall in the US state of Florida, a genuine wildlife threat has emerged in residential areas. As a result of catastrophic flooding observed in early November 2026, videos have circulated showing large alligators swimming openly in flooded streets and residential yards in cities like Melbourne.

Although such sights are familiar to local residents, the scale of this particular flood has brought the predators dangerously close to human-inhabited areas.

How did the alligators appear on the streets?

Wildlife experts point to two main biological and geographical factors for this dangerous phenomenon:

Unrestricted expansion of natural habitats: When water levels rise sharply due to rainfall, the boundaries of local swamps, canals, and lakes disappear entirely. Consequently, alligators swim unimpeded along with the water flow into residential streets, parking lots, and the yards of residential buildings;

Stress and the search for safe shelter: Strong storms, wind noise, and water pressure cause significant stress in wild creatures, including alligators and venomous snakes. They begin to move actively in search of safer, quieter, and less turbulent shelter.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) warns: Hidden danger beneath murky water

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and local authorities have urged citizens to be vigilant and issued strict guidelines: