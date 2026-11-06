Only 29 in the world: The most luxurious $100,000 design for the iPhone Duo unveiled

·64·Technology
Only 29 in the world: The most luxurious $100,000 design for the iPhone Duo unveiled

The famous Caviar brand, known for creating luxury smartphones and unique accessories, has come out with another sensational premiere. The company has officially announced a new exclusive collection called "World Treasures," created based on the recently unveiled foldable iPhone Duo device, with prices reaching nearly $100,000 ($90,000+).

In this unique collection, the smartphone's standard factory casing is completely removed and replaced with masterpieces of true jewelry art, filled with pure gold, rare enamel, and natural diamonds.

Four cultures — four royal masterpieces

The "World Treasures" series consists of 4 main models that embody the rich history and art of different nations:

  • Qasr Al Noor ("Palace of Light"): The most valuable and pinnacle piece of the collection, reflecting the elegant architecture of the East and the luxury of Arab culture;

  • Omkara: A model dedicated to Indian philosophy and culture. The central part of the casing features the sacred "Om" symbol harmonized with a lotus flower. The smartphone body is decorated with special jewelry enamel and 36 natural diamonds;

  • Dali: Created with inspiration from the work of the great surrealist painter Salvador Dali. The back panel is crafted with a voluminous gold relief, and the Apple logo itself is hand-set with 36 diamonds by master craftsmen;

  • Jingtai Blue: A work of art based on the sophistication of ancient Chinese cloisonné enamel. It features a perfect harmony of deep dark blue colors, delicate floral national patterns, and gilded gold elements.

Limited edition and 12-month official warranty

These devices are not intended for mass production, but for a select few collectors around the world:

  • Absolute exclusivity: The collection was released in very limited numbers worldwide — only 7 units each of the Qasr Al Noor, Omkara, and Dali models, and only 8 units of the Jingtai Blue model were produced;

  • Engineering inspection: Before shipping the smartphones to the buyer, Caviar engineers put the foldable screen mechanism through special stress tests, and each device comes with a 12-month official warranty.

Thus, the new foldable technological solution has been transformed not just into a functional gadget, but into an investment-grade piece of jewelry valued at around one hundred thousand dollars.

CaviarWorld TreasuresiPhone DuoLuxury smartphones
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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