1,003 trucks passed without inspection and state secrets sold: Major corruption in Kazakhstan

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1,003 trucks passed without inspection and state secrets sold: Major corruption in Kazakhstan

The Specialized Interdistrict Court for Criminal Cases of Astana has delivered a final verdict in a major corruption scheme that dealt a serious blow to state security and economic interests. A former high-ranking official, identified as R., who served as the acting head of the State Revenue Department of the West Kazakhstan region, was found guilty of accepting bribes on an especially large scale and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to court and investigation materials, the official had established a systematic channel for illegally allowing thousands of heavy trucks to pass through border checkpoints without any inspections.

1,003 trucks and a 100 million tenge "service fee"

The details of the scheme uncovered during the criminal case are as follows:

  • "Green corridor" agreement: The former official colluded with a citizen of the Russian Federation to facilitate the unobstructed passage of a total of 1,003 large-capacity trucks through regional border control points without any customs or tax inspections;

  • Especially large bribe: In exchange for this illegal patronage and "shadow control" at the border, the former official received a total of 100 million tenge (approximately 221,000 US dollars) in bribes;

  • Selling service secrets: Furthermore, he provided his criminal associates with confidential database information regarding suspicious companies flagged in the state's "risk management system" and gave instructions on how to bypass controls.

Intermediary's punishment, confiscation, and lifetime ban

The individual involved in delivering the funds within this criminal chain did not escape punishment either:

  • 1.5-year prison term for the intermediary: An individual identified as K., who delivered millions of tenge to the official, received 24.8 million tenge for his services. The court sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison;

  • Betrayal of oath — aggravating circumstance: The court panel found that the former official's deliberate violation of the oath he took as a civil servant was a severe aggravating circumstance;

  • Confiscation and lifetime ban: According to the verdict, all assets acquired through criminal means by both convicts will be confiscated in favor of the state, and they have been banned for life from working in government agencies.

KazakhstanCorruptionCustomsCourt verdict
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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