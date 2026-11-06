Joint rapid raid in Shofirkon: 2.8 kg of “marijuana” found underground (video)

A comprehensive rapid operation against the illegal trafficking of dangerous narcotic substances was carried out in the Bukhara region. As a result of a raid conducted by law enforcement officers in the Shofirkon district, a total of 2 kilograms and 875 grams of “marijuana” hidden in one of the residences was discovered and confiscated.

This successful operation was carried out in close cooperation between the State Customs Committee, the State Security Service (SSS), and internal affairs agencies.

A secret trap under the foundation

When the residence of the suspect, who had come under the surveillance of operational officers, was thoroughly searched in the presence of witnesses, the physical evidence was found in an unexpected place:

Special hiding place: To keep the narcotic substance out of sight, it had been buried deep underground beneath the foundation of the house;

Confiscation and documentation: The more than 2.8 kilograms of pungent-smelling substance unearthed from under the foundation by the operational team were processed procedurally in the prescribed manner and seized as physical evidence.

Criminal case initiated: Investigation continues

Strict legal measures are being taken against the offender: