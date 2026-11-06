Gunman who fired at cars on the road in Turkey claims 8 lives

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Gunman who fired at cars on the road in Turkey claims 8 lives

The death toll from the brutal armed attacks in Turkey's Afyonkarahisar province has reached 8. On November 5, 2026, an individual who opened fire indiscriminately on people across several settlements in the province targeted civilians and passengers in a short span of time.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies immediately launched a large-scale special operation across two provinces.

Stopped vehicles and indiscriminate fire: Details of the incident

The details of the bloody event that took place in the Ihsaniye district of Turkey, in the villages of Ayazini, Kayi, and Yukaritandir, have shocked the public:

  • Victims and the injured: The attacker fired indiscriminately at people with a hunting rifle. As a result, 8 people lost their lives, including two female teachers from a local school. Another citizen was seriously injured and hospitalized;

  • Roadside trap: The criminal forcibly stopped vehicles moving on the highway and opened direct fire on the innocent passengers inside. The bodies of the victims were found inside three different cars.

Hijacked another car and got stuck in mud: Capture of the killer

The 30-year-old man who committed the bloody attack attempted to flee, but his escape did not last long:

  • Fleeing to a neighboring province: Immediately after the tragedy, the suspect attempted to hide in the territory of the neighboring Eskisehir province in a red van;

  • Armed threat and mud trap: During his escape, he threatened others with a weapon and hijacked another car, but after the vehicle got stuck in the mud, he was forced to flee on foot;

  • Clash and arrest: As a result of a rapid encirclement by police and gendarmerie forces, the criminal was neutralized alive and captured after an armed confrontation.

Investigation and temporary media restriction

Currently, under the leadership of the Afyonkarahisar Provincial Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, comprehensive investigative actions are being carried out to determine the true causes and motives of this brutal crime.

Judicial authorities have officially imposed a temporary restriction on media coverage of this tragedy in order to ensure the secrecy of the investigation and public safety, as well as to protect the relatives of the victims.

AfyonkarahisarTurkeyIhsaniyeEskisehir
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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