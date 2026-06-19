Three-Year-Old Boy Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure in England

·40·World
Three-Year-Old Boy Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure in England

A horrific incident occurred at a zoo in central England. A three-year-old boy fell into a crocodile enclosure and sustained serious injuries. Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. This was reported by Reuters, citing Cambridgeshire Police.

The incident reportedly took place at the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near the town of Huntingdon. Staff and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the report.

The injured child was rushed to the hospital. His condition is currently reported as serious but stable.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann stated that investigators are currently interviewing witnesses who were at the zoo at the time to determine the details of the event.

"We do not believe the arrested man and the child knew each other," she said.

The management of Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo has not yet issued an official comment on the incident.

According to the institution's official website, the site is a family farm where crocodiles are cared for as part of nature conservation programs.

Police are currently investigating whether the animals attacked the child. The investigation is ongoing.

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