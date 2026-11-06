Now, a special sign will be installed on the homes of activists: What other benefits will be provided?

A new initiative is being proposed in Uzbekistan to encourage our fellow citizens who show exceptional dedication to community life, neighborhood improvement, and social initiatives. According to the draft government resolution, there are plans to officially grant the status of "Active Citizen in Society" and provide them with a range of financial and social benefits.

The project proposes not only limiting recognition to a badge but also installing a special symbolic sign on the homes of these proactive individuals to highlight their role in society.

What benefits will be provided to active citizens?

The draft document provides for a number of significant conveniences for our fellow citizens who earn this status:

Discount on public services: A 10 percent discount will be applied to fees and state duties paid when using public services;

Support for higher education tuition: 5 percent of the tuition fee for status holders in higher education institutions may be covered by the state;

Assistance for auto loans: A mechanism will be introduced to cover a portion of the initial down payment for purchasing a new car;

Special badge and home sign: Proactive individuals will be ceremoniously awarded the "Active Citizen in Society" badge, and a special identification sign will be installed on their homes.

Procedure for obtaining the status and submitting an application

The process for obtaining this status is intended to be fully transparent and digitized: