Uzbekistan flag illuminated on Azadi Tower in Tehran (video)

·86·World
Uzbekistan flag illuminated on Azadi Tower in Tehran (video)

A symbolic event was held in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The city's famous Azadi Tower was illuminated in the colors of the Uzbek national flag, creating a scene that reflects the friendly relations between the two countries.

The colorful lighting projected onto the tower in the night sky of Tehran presented an impressive scene that is likely to capture attention on social media.

Azadi Tower in the colors of Uzbekistan

The Azadi Tower, considered one of the main symbols of Tehran, was illuminated in the colors of the Uzbek flag on the occasion of Independence Day, blue, white, and green, with the red stripes separating them.

In the night view of the tower, it is visible that the symbols of the Uzbek national flag were projected onto the architectural structure.

35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence

In 2026, the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's state independence is being celebrated.

It has become a tradition to hold various events at the country's diplomatic missions abroad, international organizations, and partner countries in honor of Independence Day.

The lighting in Tehran was also Uzbekistan's a symbolic expression of the attention paid to the national holiday abroad.

What other symbols are reflected in the image?

In the projection on the tower, along with the main colors of the Uzbek flag, images of stars and a crescent moon are also visible.

In particular, the harmony of white and green colors, as well as the blue background at the top, gave the structure a symbolic appearance associated with the Uzbek national flag.

The illumination of the famous tower in the center of Tehran in the colors of Uzbekistan served as a unique symbolic greeting on the occasion of the country's independence.

Azadi — one of Tehran's famous symbols

The Azadi Tower is considered one of the most well-known architectural structures in Tehran. Therefore, its illumination in various colors for international events or national dates attracts widespread public attention.

This time, the shining of the tower in the colors of the Uzbek flag was dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the country's independence.

Thus, the Azadi Tower in Tehran was illuminated in the colors of the national flag in honor of Uzbekistan's independence, becoming one of the moving symbols of the friendly relations between the two states.

UzbekistanIranTehranAzadi TowerIndependence Day
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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