Otabek Umarov promises to gift Bobur Omonov his dream "Gelik" (video)

·6·Sport
Otabek Umarov promises to gift Bobur Omonov his dream "Gelik" (video)

The long-held dream of Uzbek para-athlete Bobur Omonov may soon come true. During a meeting with the athlete, Otabek Umarov promised to gift him his dream car, a "Gelik".

Video footage of the meeting has circulated on social media, drawing the attention of users. It turns out that Bobur Omonov has long dreamed of owning a Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle.

Otabek Umarov's promise to the athlete was warmly received by internet users. Many have supported this initiative, expressing wishes for Bobur Omonov's dream to be realized soon.

So far, no information has been provided regarding the date of the vehicle handover. Nevertheless, the meeting and the sincere conversation within it have sparked many positive comments on social media.

Bobur OmonovOtabek UmarovParalympics
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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