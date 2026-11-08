A man out fishing accidentally caught a specially tagged fish and won $1 million!

·12·World
A man out fishing accidentally caught a specially tagged fish and won $1 million!

26-year-old Mite Morris, a resident of Darwin, Australia, won a $1 million prize after catching a specially tagged fish. The man, who enjoys fishing, encountered unexpected luck during a routine outing. While chatting with his brother, he caught the tagged fish and became the winner of the $1 million reward.

It is reported that the man caught a barramundi fish measuring approximately 80 centimeters in length. What distinguished it from other fish was a special red tag on its body. This tag indicated that the fish was part of a competition associated with a large cash prize.

The competition in question is called "Million Dollar Fish." The organizers of the contest release pre-tagged fish into bodies of water. A fisherman who catches one of them has the opportunity to win $1 million in accordance with the competition rules.

The man's routine fishing trip thus turned into an unexpected event. Although he only intended to catch some fish, luck brought him a massive cash prize.

DarwinMillion Dollar Fishbarramundifishing
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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