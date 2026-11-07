5 people missing for 100 days in the Pacific Ocean found alive

Five people who were adrift in the Pacific Ocean for nearly 100 days have been found alive on one of the Kiribati islands. Most astonishingly, they traveled thousands of kilometers at sea, reaching an island 5,400 kilometers away from their home.

It turns out the incident began on July 30, 2026. Nine family members living in the Chuuk State of Micronesia set off on a routine, approximately one-hour boat trip between the islands of Murilo and Ruo. However, a strong storm began on the way, pushing their boat into the open ocean. As a result, the boat ran out of fuel and drifted a long distance with the current.

When the boat did not reach its destination, the US Coast Guard launched search operations. Although more than 85,000 square kilometers of the ocean were searched over nearly 10 days, no trace of them was found. The search was later called off.

Nearly three months later, on November 1, residents of Fanning Island in Kiribati spotted a boat drifting at sea. Inside were three adult men and two teenagers. Local residents rescued them and provided medical assistance. It turned out that only five of the group of nine survived, while four died during the journey.

The condition of the survivors was quite serious: they suffered from severe dehydration and lack of food. Doctors provided them with initial medical care and administered intravenous fluids. It is reported that their condition is currently improving.

Governor of Chuuk State, Micronesia, Alexander Narruhn, stated that he is negotiating with the government of Kiribati to return the survivors to their homeland.

According to sources, the survivors were stranded in the open ocean for nearly three months. How they managed to survive in such harsh conditions remains one of the most astonishing aspects of the incident.