Will MMA legends return to the mat? Emelianenko names potential venue for fight with Khabib

·67·Sport
Will MMA legends return to the mat? Emelianenko names potential venue for fight with Khabib

Martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko, who is participating as an honorary guest and international ambassador alongside UFC champion Islam Makhachev at the 50th Anniversary World Sambo Championships in Tashkent, has made a statement that has shaken the martial arts world.

The former Russian heavyweight star expressed his full readiness to hold an exhibition match under sambo rules against his compatriot, the undefeated former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I am ready, it's up to Khabib": TASS report and key details

In an interview with the influential Russian news agency TASS, Fedor Emelianenko confirmed that a clash between the two great athletes could become a reality:

  • Fedor's condition and consent: "If Khabib is not against an exhibition fight, it can easily be done. Personally, I have given my consent," said the legendary fighter;

  • Where and when will it take place?: Emelianenko emphasized that a special platform is needed for this historic encounter: "Where? A venue needs to be prepared for this, I don't know for sure yet. Perhaps it could be part of the next World Sambo Championships? It is currently unknown where the next world championship will be held, this issue is just about to be decided."

Two legends' farewell to the sport

Although both fighters have officially ended their professional careers, their meeting on the mat would certainly become the sporting event of the year globally:

  • Khabib's undefeated career: Having entered history with a 29-0 record, Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired from the sport after submitting Justin Gaethje in October 2020;

  • Emelianenko's final fight: Fedor Emelianenko hung up his gloves after his fight against Ryan Bader for the Bellator heavyweight championship belt in February 2023.

If this proposal is also accepted by Nurmagomedov, we could witness the most sensational exhibition fight in the history of sambo, drawing a massive audience.

Fedor EmelianenkoKhabib NurmagomedovWorld Sambo ChampionshipsIslam Makhachev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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