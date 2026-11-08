78-year-old man amazes everyone by finishing the New York Marathon for the 43rd time

The participation of 78-year-old James Thomas in the New York Marathon held in the USA attracted a lot of attention. He covered the 42.2-kilometer distance in nearly 14 hours, successfully completing his 43rd marathon in the competition's history.

Interestingly, Thomas was the very last participant to reach the finish line in this year's race. He set off on the morning of November 1 and crossed the finish line in New York's Central Park around 23:20 in the evening.

Fans and organizers waiting for him greeted the elderly man with applause. After a run that lasted nearly 14 hours, he was awarded a commemorative medal just like the other participants.

It is reported that James Thomas first participated in the New York Marathon in 1980. Since then, he has managed to reach the finish line in this competition 43 times. The 2026 marathon is expected to be his final participation.

According to Thomas, it is important for a person's desire and physical capabilities to align. He believes that the mind may want to continue, but the body must also find the strength to do so.

The fact that the 78-year-old man has maintained his interest in the marathon for nearly half a century and completed yet another race has become an inspiration to many.