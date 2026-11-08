78-year-old man amazes everyone by finishing the New York Marathon for the 43rd time

·45·World
78-year-old man amazes everyone by finishing the New York Marathon for the 43rd time

The participation of 78-year-old James Thomas in the New York Marathon held in the USA attracted a lot of attention. He covered the 42.2-kilometer distance in nearly 14 hours, successfully completing his 43rd marathon in the competition's history.

Interestingly, Thomas was the very last participant to reach the finish line in this year's race. He set off on the morning of November 1 and crossed the finish line in New York's Central Park around 23:20 in the evening.

Fans and organizers waiting for him greeted the elderly man with applause. After a run that lasted nearly 14 hours, he was awarded a commemorative medal just like the other participants.

It is reported that James Thomas first participated in the New York Marathon in 1980. Since then, he has managed to reach the finish line in this competition 43 times. The 2026 marathon is expected to be his final participation.

According to Thomas, it is important for a person's desire and physical capabilities to align. He believes that the mind may want to continue, but the body must also find the strength to do so.

The fact that the 78-year-old man has maintained his interest in the marathon for nearly half a century and completed yet another race has become an inspiration to many.

New York MarathonJames ThomasMarathon
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tragedy at the New York Marathon: young woman dies three kilometers from the finish lineTragedy at the New York Marathon: young woman dies three kilometers from the finish line4 November 17:58Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)28 September 09:18Erdoğan gifts a rare gold coin to a crying child in New York (video)Erdoğan gifts a rare gold coin to a crying child in New York (video)22 September 09:25Taiwanese man sentenced to prison after exposing infidelity via robot vacuumTaiwanese man sentenced to prison after exposing infidelity via robot vacuum24 October 00:07«Give New Jersey to Israel!»: Syrian President reveals tense conversation with Trump«Give New Jersey to Israel!»: Syrian President reveals tense conversation with Trump23 September 22:15“Moscow is infinitely better than New York!”: Carlson slams US major metropolis“Moscow is infinitely better than New York!”: Carlson slams US major metropolis12 September 17:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies