World's longest 732-meter glass bridge to be built in Kyrgyzstan

A major project expected to amaze tourists is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan. There are plans to construct a 732-meter-long suspended glass bridge in the country's Ala-Archa National Park. This structure could be entered into the Guinness World Records as the longest glass bridge in the world.

According to the national park administration, initial sketches of the project have been presented by the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. A meeting was also held with representatives of a European company responsible for carrying out the construction work.

According to the plan, construction is set to begin in November of this year. The full completion of the project and the opening of the bridge to tourists are scheduled for the end of 2027.

The new structure is expected to become an important part of a large tourist complex. An eco-tourism trail leading from the Tepshi plateau to the Teke-Too mountain and a local waterfall will also be established near the bridge.

It is worth noting that work to develop tourism infrastructure in Ala-Archa National Park is also ongoing. A cable car has been launched here, and recreation areas have been built. Additionally, the construction of a five-star hotel is nearing completion.

For information, the Ala-Archa State Nature Park is located 30–40 kilometers south of Bishkek, on the northern slope of the Kyrgyz Range. Established in 1976, this site has been attracting tourists and mountaineers with its high mountains, unique landscapes, and natural beauty.

Once the 732-meter glass bridge is completed, it is expected to become one of Kyrgyzstan's most notable tourist attractions.