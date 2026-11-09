3rd place out of 101 countries: Medal standings of the World Championship held in Tashkent

The jubilee 50th World Sambo Championship for men and women, hosted by the city of Tashkent, has officially concluded.

In a competition where the strongest wrestlers from 101 countries around the planet competed fiercely over three days, the Uzbekistan national team performed successfully, securing a firm place in the world's top three.

Final day results and our national team's performance

The final day of the championship featured decisive bouts in 10 weight categories:

6 medals on the final day: Our compatriots won 1 more silver and 5 bronze medals on the last day of the competition;

Total of 16 podium finishes: At the end of the three-day competition, Uzbekistan sambo wrestlers managed to collect 2 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze medals — a total of 16 medals ;

Intense competition with Belarus: We secured an honorable 3rd place, surpassing the Belarus national team, which also has 2 gold medals, due to our higher number of silver medals.

Tashkent-2026: Overall team medal standings

A total of 26 national delegations reached the podium at the jubilee World Championship:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Status / Position 1 Russia 18 3 4 25 Absolute leader 2 Georgia 5 2 4 11 Occupied 2nd place 3 Uzbekistan 2 5 9 16 Host team in the top three 4 Belarus 2 3 11 16 4th place based on silver medal quality 5 Turkmenistan 2 0 2 4 In 5th place

Also, the national teams of Mongolia, Ukraine, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Bulgaria added 1 gold medal each to their tallies.

Historical significance of the competition

This competition, which brought together elite wrestlers from over 100 countries, not only became one of the largest forums in the history of sambo but also practically proved that the infrastructure for sports and martial arts in our country fully meets world standards.

The fact that Uzbekistan's athletes entered the top three under such high-competition conditions once again demonstrated the high prestige of the national sambo school on the international stage.