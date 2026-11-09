3 golds for Akbar Djuraev: A "sensation" for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Championships

·109·Sport
3 golds for Akbar Djuraev: A "sensation" for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Championships

The prestigious World Weightlifting Championships for seniors, held in Ningbo, China, has officially come to an end.

In the competitions where the planet's strongest weightlifters fought intensely for nearly two weeks, the Uzbekistan national team, which participated with eight athletes, achieved a massive and historic result.

Medal standings: Uzbekistan in the world's top three

In the overall medal standings announced at the conclusion of the tournament, Uzbekistan secured one of the top spots alongside the world's most powerful teams:

  • 1st place — DPRK: The North Korea team demonstrated absolute leadership, taking 1st place with a total of 34 medals (20 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze);

  • 2nd place — China: The hosts took 2nd place with a total of 33 medals (17 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze);

  • 3rd place — Uzbekistan and Bulgaria: Our delegation rose to an honorable 3rd place in the world alongside Bulgaria based on the quality of gold medals.

Overall medal standings of the World Championships

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Status

1

DPRK

20

8

6

34

Absolute leader

2

China

17

10

6

33

Host team

3

Uzbekistan

3

0

0

3

In the top three by number of golds

3

Bulgaria

3

0

0

3

In the top three by number of golds

3 golds for Akbar Djuraev: A "sensation" for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Championships

Akbar Djuraev's triumph and the resilience of the coaches

In this prestigious tournament, all three gold medals for the Uzbekistan national team were provided by Olympic champion Akbar Djuraev. He proved once again that he is peerless in his weight class, securing an absolute championship.

Participating with only eight athletes and taking third place among hundreds of athletes from around the world is a clear result of the high skill and dedicated work of the Uzbek weightlifting school, our athletes, and the coaching staff.

WeightliftingAkbar DjuraevWorld ChampionshipsUzbekistan Weightlifting Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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