Well-known Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin has revealed that he is facing an unexpected and difficult challenge after losing a significant amount of weight. The 55-year-old producer, who shed 18 kilograms at once with the help of a modern medication, is now struggling with the consequences of sagging skin.

"The main quest is to save the face"

In a video message posted on his social media page, Prigozhin admitted that the weight loss process brought with it serious aesthetic problems. He noted that after a course of a special preparation (tirzepatide/tirzetta), the 18 kilograms lost in a short time caused his facial skin to sag and droop significantly.

Sharing a video while lying on a couch at the Institute of Clinical Aesthetic Medicine (KIEM) in Moscow, the producer showed that he is undergoing special hardware procedures on the lower part of his face under the supervision of specialists. He is trying to restore his former natural firmness through non-surgical skin tightening (lifting) and densification methods.

Parameter / Indicator Details Subject Iosif Prigozhin (music producer) Weight lost 18 kilograms Weight loss method Special injectable preparation (tirzetta course) Main problem caused Sagging facial skin and loss of elasticity ("Ozempic face" effect) Measure being taken Hardware densification and non-surgical lifting at an aesthetic clinic Expected effect Cumulative long-term result

"Losing weight is only half the battle. The main quest is to save the face! After I lost 18 kilograms, my skin became noticeably saggy. The result builds up gradually, so we are working for the long term." — Iosif Prigozhin

The "hidden price" of rapid weight loss

Recently, rapid weight loss using injectable drugs for diabetes and obesity (Ozempic, Tirzepatide, etc.) has become popular among show business figures. However, medical experts have warned that losing a large amount of weight in a short period of time drastically reduces facial fat, causing skin to sag and making a person look much older than their actual age.

Prigozhin chose to solve this problem with the help of modern hardware cosmetology rather than going under the surgeon's knife.

Do you think it is worth getting rid of excess weight quickly with the help of medication, or is it better to lose weight slowly through a healthy diet and physical exercise? Leave your opinion in the comments.