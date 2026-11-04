Women's gym opens in India: exercise comfortably in hijab and burqa

·63·World
Women's gym opens in India: exercise comfortably in hijab and burqa

In the city of Coimbatore, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a woman named Shabana has opened a gym exclusively for women. Here, Muslim women can exercise comfortably while wearing their daily attire, such as hijabs and burqas.

According to BBC reports, Shabana was inspired to make this decision due to her own health issues and the inability to find a gym exclusively for women. She shared that at one point her weight exceeded 140 kilograms, and when she searched for gyms in her area to lose weight, she could not find a place designed solely for women.

Following this, she first began training in a general gym and later launched a career as a fitness trainer. After gaining several years of experience, she decided to open her own gym.

The center established by Shabana is open to all women. However, because it is located in a neighborhood with a majority-Muslim population, it has become particularly popular among Muslim women. Only women work at the gym, and training sessions are organized throughout the day.

Here, women not only engage in physical exercise but also receive advice on proper nutrition. Rather than expensive machines, the gym focuses more on simple equipment and floor-based exercises.

Shabana does not hide the fact that she faced various obstacles while establishing her business. Nevertheless, with the support of her husband and family, she achieved her goal. Today, alongside her coaching work, she also participates in weightlifting competitions.

One of the women attending the gym mentioned that she started training after undergoing three cesarean sections and has since lost 13 kilograms. She emphasized that this place allows not only for staying healthy but also for socializing with other women and relieving daily stress.

CoimbatoreTamil NaduShabanawomen's sports
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