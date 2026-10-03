Woman who lost over 76 kg shares changes in her life

A 28-year-old British content creator named Kristi has stated that her life has changed drastically after losing more than 12 stone, or nearly 76 kilograms. She noted that some men who previously ignored her are now asking her out on dates, and the attitude of strangers has also changed.

Kristi wore a size 26 when her peak weight reached 28 stone 8 pounds. While working night shifts, she ordered large portions of ready-made meals and avoided even the 10-minute walk to the bus stop. On the airplane, she needed a seatbelt extender.

Kristi decided to change her life after doctors told her that if she continued her previous lifestyle, she might not live to see 40. Initially, she lost about 10 stone through natural methods, and when the process slowed down, she used weight-loss injections.

She shared that she currently weighs around 15 stone 13 pounds and wears a size 16/18.

“I notice that people treat me with much more respect and kindness now. They don't ignore me like they used to. I've noticed this a lot,” Kristi said.

She especially noticed a change in the dating process. Some men who previously knew her are now interested in building a relationship with her after her physical transformation.

Kristi struggled with weight issues since childhood. At age 9, she attended Weight Watchers sessions organized for overweight children. Later, she also tried Slimming World, keto, soup, and grapefruit diets.

She has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and was recently diagnosed with ADHD. Kristi said this condition helped her better understand her previous eating habits.

At her heaviest, she often ate out of boredom or for comfort. Her diet was heavy on pizza, Chinese food, chocolate, crisps, sweets, large portions of kebabs, and French fries.

Her weight also affected her daily life. She avoided stairs, disliked walking long distances, and couldn't ride certain attractions at amusement parks because the safety harness wouldn't fit. On airplanes, she used a seatbelt extender.

Medical check-ups revealed a fatty liver. Kristi was recommended stomach reduction surgery and underwent therapy as preparation, but she ultimately canceled the surgery and decided to try making changes on her own once again.

She initially lost nearly two stone through keto, then switched to a healthier and more balanced diet. She walked more, prepared healthier meals at home with her family, and her daily activity increased even further after moving to Toronto.

Later, her use of weight-loss injections drew criticism from some subscribers. Kristi stated that she had lost 10 stone independently and felt the need for additional help when her weight plateaued for a certain period.

She noted that she still faces negative comments on social media, but supportive messages far outweigh them.

Kristi mentioned that accepting her physical transformation hasn't been easy either. Sometimes she still reaches for clothes in her former size and only later realizes they won't fit her.

Now living in Bournemouth, Kristi walks whenever possible, swims, and tries to maintain a balanced diet. At the same time, she doesn't completely restrict her favorite foods.

She has been documenting her transformation journey on social media since 2021. For Kristi, the biggest achievement isn't just the weight loss, but the fact that she was able to fundamentally change her life.

“I lost 10 stone of weight on my own while I was away from my family. I had to completely change my life. I am proud of having accomplished this,” she said.