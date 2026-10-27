US guarantees weaken — France expands nuclear mission across Europe

·2·World
US guarantees weaken — France expands nuclear mission across Europe

Against the backdrop of waning confidence in US global security guarantees, historic strategic shifts are taking place in the European continent's defense architecture. According to the influential The Wall Street Journal, France has begun to drastically expand Paris's leading role in the system for protecting Europe from nuclear threats.

As part of this plan, it is intended to gradually deploy multi-role Dassault Rafale fighter jets, belonging to the French Air Force and adapted for carrying nuclear weapons, across 10 strategically important countries on the continent. This step will elevate France's military presence in Europe to a new geopolitical level.

Nuclear shield map: Where will the Rafale jets be based?

According to the announced information, the French nuclear aviation will be transformed into a network fully covering various regions of Europe:

  • Western European core: Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium;

  • Northern and Scandinavian wing: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and bases in Finland near the Russian borders;

  • Eastern and Southern direction: Poland, which is NATO's eastern outpost, and the territory of Greece, which strengthens the southern flank.

Such a deployment will serve to create a rapid nuclear deterrence system across the European continent, spanning from the North Pole to the Mediterranean Sea simultaneously.

Key advantages of the Dassault Rafale fighters

These French strategic aircraft are distinguished by their high technological capabilities and military efficiency:

  • Nuclear potential: The aircraft has the capacity to carry cruise missiles equipped with special nuclear warheads and deliver them to targets with high precision;

  • High maneuverability: The ability to move rapidly in aerial combat and easily breach an opponent's air defense lines;

  • Modern electronic warfare systems: The aircraft is equipped with advanced defense complexes that confuse enemy radars and electronic means, providing independent self-protection;

  • Universality: The ability to simultaneously destroy aerial targets, strike strategic ground objects, and conduct maritime operations.

European security and France's new status

Indicator and criteria

Military-strategic details

Source of the event

The Wall Street Journal analysis

Main reason

Decline in confidence in US security guarantees

Primary military tool

Dassault Rafale (French Air Force)

Key features

Nuclear weapons, high maneuverability, EW systems, universality

10 covered countries

Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Greece, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark

Geopolitical goal

"Greater French presence in Europe" and the creation of an independent continental defense

FranceDassault RafaleNATOEuropean security
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Political earthquake in Germany: Trump criticizes Berlin's 'terrible migration laws'Political earthquake in Germany: Trump criticizes Berlin's 'terrible migration laws'9 September 11:59“Kim Jong Un is my friend”: Trump answers question about North Korea and Iran's nuclear weapons“Kim Jong Un is my friend”: Trump answers question about North Korea and Iran's nuclear weapons30 September 12:10Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a sharp blow to international hypocrisy (video)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a sharp blow to international hypocrisy (video)24 September 17:48US Conducts Flight Test of New W93 Thermonuclear WarheadUS Conducts Flight Test of New W93 Thermonuclear Warhead23 September 12:57Bomber and Stealth Fighter in Frame: What Signal Did China Send?Bomber and Stealth Fighter in Frame: What Signal Did China Send?4 August 19:35Elon Musk warns about the most dangerous scenario of artificial intelligence (video)Elon Musk warns about the most dangerous scenario of artificial intelligence (video)16 September 09:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once