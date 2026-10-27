Against the backdrop of waning confidence in US global security guarantees, historic strategic shifts are taking place in the European continent's defense architecture. According to the influential The Wall Street Journal, France has begun to drastically expand Paris's leading role in the system for protecting Europe from nuclear threats.

As part of this plan, it is intended to gradually deploy multi-role Dassault Rafale fighter jets, belonging to the French Air Force and adapted for carrying nuclear weapons, across 10 strategically important countries on the continent. This step will elevate France's military presence in Europe to a new geopolitical level.

Nuclear shield map: Where will the Rafale jets be based?

According to the announced information, the French nuclear aviation will be transformed into a network fully covering various regions of Europe:

Western European core: Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium;

Northern and Scandinavian wing: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and bases in Finland near the Russian borders;

Eastern and Southern direction: Poland, which is NATO's eastern outpost, and the territory of Greece, which strengthens the southern flank.

Such a deployment will serve to create a rapid nuclear deterrence system across the European continent, spanning from the North Pole to the Mediterranean Sea simultaneously.

Key advantages of the Dassault Rafale fighters

These French strategic aircraft are distinguished by their high technological capabilities and military efficiency:

Nuclear potential: The aircraft has the capacity to carry cruise missiles equipped with special nuclear warheads and deliver them to targets with high precision;

High maneuverability: The ability to move rapidly in aerial combat and easily breach an opponent's air defense lines;

Modern electronic warfare systems: The aircraft is equipped with advanced defense complexes that confuse enemy radars and electronic means, providing independent self-protection;

Universality: The ability to simultaneously destroy aerial targets, strike strategic ground objects, and conduct maritime operations.

European security and France's new status