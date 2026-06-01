We will wipe everyone off the face of the earth — Putin

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We will wipe everyone off the face of the earth — Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to statements made in the Baltic states regarding the Kaliningrad region. He announced this on May 29 during a press conference following his visit to Kazakhstan.

Previously, Kęstutis Budrys stated that NATO member Baltic states possess the means to "wipe off the face of the earth" Russian air defense facilities located in the Kaliningrad region.

Putin emphasized that Russia has sufficient capabilities to provide an appropriate response to any party attempting such an action.

"The Russian Federation has all the means to wipe off the face of the earth everyone who attempts to do so," the Russian leader said.

According to him, any territory that poses a direct military threat to Russia is considered a legitimate target for the country.

This statement was made against the backdrop of recent sharp remarks regarding security issues in the region.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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