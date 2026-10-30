World Bank to allocate $100 million to Uzbekistan's power grids

·35·Economy
World Bank to allocate $100 million to Uzbekistan's power grids

The World Bank will allocate 100 million dollars for a project to modernize and digitalize electrical infrastructure in Uzbekistan. Within the framework of the program approved on October 27, it is planned to modernize 60 critical electrical substations across the country and digitalize their management systems.

The total cost of the project is 371 million dollars. These funds will be formed from three sources:

• World Bank: 100 million dollars.

Asian Development Bank: 200 million dollars.

• Government of Uzbekistan: 71 million dollars.

The main goal of the program is to increase the efficiency of power grids and strengthen the stability of the country's power supply. To this end, existing equipment and management systems at the 60 selected substations will be upgraded, and digital technologies will be introduced.

As a result of the project's implementation, it is expected to reduce power grid outages, manage substation operations more effectively, and increase the reliability of electricity delivery to consumers.

World BankPower GridsAsian Development BankEnergy
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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