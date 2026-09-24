«Give me anyone in the Top 10»: Usman Nurmagomedov challenges the UFC elite

Usman Nurmagomedov, one of the most dangerous and undefeated fighters on the global mixed martial arts (MMA) scene regardless of weight class, has made a sensational statement that has shaken the entire UFC elite. Having successfully completed his final fight under his current contract with the PFL (formerly Bellator) promotion and officially nearing free-agent status, the Dagestani star has announced he is ready to step into the world's most prestigious octagon.

Stating that he has the power to crush any prominent fighter in the UFC lightweight division, Usman issued a bold and uncompromising challenge to Dana White's top stars: «I can beat the entire UFC lightweight division, even all the fighters in the top 10. Do I need a fight to warm up? I am always ready. Give me any fighter — it doesn't matter to me: whether it's Sarukyan, Gaethje, Oliveira, or Holloway!». As the next undefeated representative of the Dagestani school, Usman's level of determination could disrupt the peace in the lightweight division and soon wide open the doors to major super-fights in Dana White's promotion.

So, will Dana White directly offer Usman top contenders, will Sarukyan or Oliveira accept this open challenge, and can the Nurmagomedov dynasty take control of the UFC lightweight division once again?

«A threat to the Top 10, 4 names, and the end of the PFL contract»: 5 key points of Usman's statement

Key facts and theses from Usman Nurmagomedov's high-profile address:

Open threat to the entire UFC lightweight division: Usman expressed 100% confidence that he can defeat any fighter in the top 10 list;

4 huge star names mentioned: The Dagestani athlete stated he would agree without hesitation to step into the octagon against Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway;

Ready for a «warm-up» bout: He emphasized that if the UFC management offers an acclimation bout before a title fight, he would agree at any moment;

PFL contract has ended: The fighter has completed his final bout under the organization's agreement, and his path is now open directly to the UFC;

New reign of the Nurmagomedov family: All foundations are being laid for another undefeated champion to emerge in the division following Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Usman Nurmagomedov and UFC lightweight grandees: Analysis of potential and prospective fights

Comparison of the balance of power with the four top stars challenged by Usman:

Potential Opponents Ranking in the division and status Fight format for Usman Nurmagomedov Main intrigue of the clash Arman Tsarukyan Top-1 contender, physically the toughest fighter Uncompromising super-bout in grappling and wrestling Which school is stronger: Dagestan or Tsarukyan's freestyle wrestling? Justin Gaethje BMF titleholder, dangerous knockout striker Clash of intensity and leg kicks in the standing position Usman's distance-control art against Gaethje's «cannons» Charles Oliveira Former division champion, king of grappling Battle of submissions and dangerous ground combinations Can the Nurmagomedov style defeat jiu-jitsu master Oliveira once again? Max Holloway Most durable and fastest boxer in MMA history High pace and 5-round high dynamics Usman's kickboxing skills against Max's endless combinations USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV Undefeated champion (PFL contract expired) «Ready for anyone, even if it's just to warm up» Absolute deconstruction of the UFC top-10 elite

MMA expertise and analysis: Why is Usman Nurmagomedov the most dangerous contender for the UFC belt?

Conclusions of international MMA commentators and martial arts experts:

Universal style differing from Khabib and Islam: While Khabib and Islam rely more on wrestling and physical control, Usman Nurmagomedov is a perfectly versatile athlete capable of tearing opponents apart from a distance with strikes (kickboxing and Muay Thai); this gives him a huge advantage against strikers like Gaethje or Holloway;

The most inconvenient opponent for Tsarukyan and Gaethje: The division's current leaders have rarely faced fighters like Usman, who are tall, fast, and possess a phenomenal wrestling base at the same time;

Dana White and UFC interests: Following the expiration of his PFL contract, Usman will enter negotiations with the UFC as a free agent; the «Nurmagomedov» surname is the largest brand guaranteeing millions of pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts worldwide;

Natural succession in the division: At a time when Islam Makhachev is eyeing a move to welterweight or major super-fights, Usman's arrival in the division is the perfect plan to keep the lightweight throne under family control.

There is no doubt that this bold statement by Usman Nurmagomedov will serve as a preamble to major contracts and the hottest super-fights of 2026 in the octagon world.

In your opinion, if Usman Nurmagomedov moves to the UFC, can he defeat Arman Tsarukyan or Justin Gaethje? Which fighter would you want him to face first in the octagon? Leave your personal opinions and fight predictions in the comments, and share this explosive news from the world of MMA with all martial arts fans!