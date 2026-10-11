Vinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hair

·54·Sport
Vinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hair

In the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's "Real" hosted "Villarreal" at home, securing a hard-fought and narrow 1-0 victory. However, the most discussed event of the match was the expulsion of Madrid star Vinicius Junior due to his unusual and rough action.

The Brazilian forward failed to keep his nerves in check in the 74th minute of the game and pulled a "Villarreal" player by the hair. The main referee didn't hesitate to show the player a direct red card and send him off.

Vinicius's appeal: "I apologize to my team and the fans"

After the match, Vinicius Junior made a short and sincere statement on his official social media page, apologizing for leaving his teammates shorthanded:

  • Admission and repentance: "The joy continues… I apologize to my team and the fans," wrote the Madrid winger;

  • Potential suspension: For his unsportsmanlike and aggressive action against the opponent, Vinicius faces the risk of being suspended for several matches by the La Liga Disciplinary Committee.

Standings situation: A 6-point gap with "Barcelona"

Despite being a man down, the "royal club" maintained its narrow advantage and secured 3 crucial points in the standings:

  • "Barcelona" (1st place): The Catalans confidently lead the competition table with 24 points;

  • "Atletico Madrid" (2nd place): Diego Simeone's team is in second place with 19 points;

  • "Real Madrid" (3rd place): After the 8th round, the Madrid grand increased its points tally to 18 and trails the leader "Barcelona" by 6 points;

  • "Villarreal" (13th place): The defeated "yellow submarine" occupies the 13th spot in the table with 8 points.

A test against "Sevilla" ahead

"Real Madrid" will play its next 9th round match away against "Sevilla" on October 18. Carlo Ancelotti's wards may not be able to use the services of Vinicius Junior in this crucial clash due to a potential suspension.

Real MadridVinicius JuniorLa LigaVillarreal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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