American lawyer donates $31.4 million to his alma mater

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American lawyer donates $31.4 million to his alma mater

American lawyer Morgan Chu, together with his wife Helen Chu, has donated $31.4 million to Harvard Law School, where he studied. This is the largest single donation in the history of the educational institution. This was reported on the official website of Harvard Law School.

It is noted that the allocated funds will be used to finance six new professorship positions. This will serve to support scientific research and the educational process at the university.

Morgan Chu graduated from Harvard Law School with honors in 1976. In 2026, it marks exactly 50 years since his graduation from the university. He is a lawyer specializing in intellectual property law and leads the litigation group at the Los Angeles-based law firm Irell & Manella.

Chu and his wife have donated to the university several times before. Their previous funds were directed toward supporting professorships, scholarships, student educational expenses, and other academic projects.

According to Harvard Law School, the 2026 fiscal year ended with a record result for the institution in terms of attracting charitable donations. During this period, more than $135 million was received by the school. This is nearly $30 million more than the previous record.

Notably, while speaking about his donation, Morgan Chu emphasized that he and his wife wanted to express their gratitude to the university that provided them with a world-class education.

Are you grateful to the school or university you attended? If you had the opportunity, how much would you donate to them?

Harvard Law SchoolMorgan ChuCharityIrell & Manella
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