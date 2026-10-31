A girl and her father, whose story touched many hearts on the internet, have been gifted a house

·59·Society
A girl and her father, whose story touched many hearts on the internet, have been gifted a house

The story of a little girl being raised by her father, who works in waste collection, has gone viral on social media. The little one dreams of becoming a ballerina. Now, a new life is beginning for her and her father: they have been gifted a house.

It is reported that the girl's mother abandoned her when she was just a 40-day-old infant. Since then, the father has been raising his child alone, supporting their household through honest labor. Despite working in waste collection, he strives to make his daughter's dreams come true.

The girl's desire to become a ballerina and her father's deep love for her captured the attention of internet users. Many were moved by their story and expressed a desire to support them.

Following this, it was announced that the father and daughter were given a new home. They now have a place of their own and the opportunity to continue their lives in better conditions.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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