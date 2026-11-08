Young man selling biscuits in Lahore becomes an internet star

·62·World
Young man selling biscuits in Lahore becomes an internet star

A young man making a living by selling biscuits and various sweets on the streets of Lahore, Pakistan, has become famous on social media. The story is about Irshad Khan, who has attracted attention with his handsome features and unique appearance.

According to Urdu News, Irshad, who is from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been working in Lahore for the last 16 years. He recently went viral on the internet due to footage of him selling biscuits on the street. His videos have spread widely on social media, capturing the attention of many people. Now, some fans are even waiting in line to take pictures with him.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in Pakistan that an ordinary vendor has become an internet star due to their appearance. In 2016, Arshad Khan, who was selling tea at a market in Islamabad, also became famous for his blue eyes and handsome looks. After photographer Jiah Ali posted his photo on her Instagram page, the image went viral, and the young man became known as "Chaiwala".

A blue-eyed young man in a blue shirt standing with a ladle in his hand.

Following his fame, Arshad received modeling offers. Later, he started his own business and opened his first cafe, "Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop," in Islamabad in 2020. Over time, his chain of cafes expanded beyond the borders of Pakistan.

Now, the story of Irshad Khan is once again being discussed on social media. His popularity shows how a few videos and photos can change the life of an ordinary hardworking person.

Irshad KhanArshad KhanPakistanChaiwala
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gorillas are now spicing up weddings in PakistanGorillas are now spicing up weddings in Pakistan14 September 02:2617-year-old girl sells her boyfriend for 14 thousand dollars: a horrific incident17-year-old girl sells her boyfriend for 14 thousand dollars: a horrific incident22 October 11:1296-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy96-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy23 October 23:24Why is a diver injecting a starfish?Why is a diver injecting a starfish?10 July 12:39In the US, a bear entered a library and devoured honey and snacks (video)In the US, a bear entered a library and devoured honey and snacks (video)21 October 19:29In the US, a bear broke into a library and ate the staff's snacksIn the US, a bear broke into a library and ate the staff's snacks21 October 14:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies