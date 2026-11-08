Young man selling biscuits in Lahore becomes an internet star

A young man making a living by selling biscuits and various sweets on the streets of Lahore, Pakistan, has become famous on social media. The story is about Irshad Khan, who has attracted attention with his handsome features and unique appearance.

According to Urdu News, Irshad, who is from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been working in Lahore for the last 16 years. He recently went viral on the internet due to footage of him selling biscuits on the street. His videos have spread widely on social media, capturing the attention of many people. Now, some fans are even waiting in line to take pictures with him.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in Pakistan that an ordinary vendor has become an internet star due to their appearance. In 2016, Arshad Khan, who was selling tea at a market in Islamabad, also became famous for his blue eyes and handsome looks. After photographer Jiah Ali posted his photo on her Instagram page, the image went viral, and the young man became known as "Chaiwala".

Following his fame, Arshad received modeling offers. Later, he started his own business and opened his first cafe, "Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop," in Islamabad in 2020. Over time, his chain of cafes expanded beyond the borders of Pakistan.

Now, the story of Irshad Khan is once again being discussed on social media. His popularity shows how a few videos and photos can change the life of an ordinary hardworking person.