After the truce that had ensured relative peace in Yemen since 2022 was completely broken in July of this year, the military conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis (the "Ansar Allah" movement) has entered its most dangerous and intense phase.

Over the past 24 hours, Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles and drones at strategic targets in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. In response, coalition aviation carried out more than 100 airstrikes across Yemen, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians.

Massive attack on Riyadh: Damage to the "Aramco" office

The Houthis announced the details of the large-scale military operation carried out on Saudi Arabian territory:

Targeted objects: The strikes were aimed at the financial district of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the facilities of the national oil giant "Saudi Aramco," the international airport, and the National Guard camp in Najran;

Statement from the Saudi side: Saudi air defense forces announced that the majority of the ballistic and cruise missiles were destroyed in the air. However, debris from the intercepted missiles damaged the administrative building of the "Aramco" company in Riyadh;

Casualties: So far, no officially confirmed information regarding deaths or injuries within Saudi territory has been provided.

A bloody day in Yemen: 105 airstrikes and a tragedy at the market

As a result of the coalition forces' retaliatory operations, the number of casualties in Yemen has risen sharply:

Massacre in Bani Hushaysh: At least over 40 people were killed and dozens were seriously injured as a result of airstrikes on the Bani Hushaysh district (Al-Shariya village) near Sanaa. The majority of the victims are women and children;

Market in Taiz province: At least 30 people lost their lives due to a missile strike on a crowded market in the Taiz area. The official Yemeni government and the Houthis are blaming each other for this tragedy;

105 strikes in one day: The Houthis claim that the coalition air force carried out a total of 105 strikes across the country in a single day.

Chronicle of recent clashes and figures

Event / Region Type of strike Consequences and official claims Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) Ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones Damage to the "Aramco" head office, air defense intercepted targets Near Sanaa (Bani Hushaysh) Coalition airstrikes Over 40 casualties (mostly children and women) Taiz province Missile strike and sniper attack 30 people killed at a local market, doctors injured Overall indicator 105 airstrikes (during the day) Over 1,700 people have died since the truce was broken

The collapse of peace and humanitarian catastrophe

The ceasefire agreement signed in 2022 through the efforts of the international community completely lost its effect in July of this year.

According to reports from the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1,700 people have died and over 300,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the renewed fighting over the past few months. The deepening geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and the USA is increasingly raising the risk of this conflict spreading across the entire Middle East region.