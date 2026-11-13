Soldier who lost both hands and eyesight adapts to life again

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Pylypets lost both hands and his eyesight following a Russian drone attack. He also sustained severe facial injuries. After spending over a month and a half in a medically induced coma, Oleksandr has begun a long recovery process. With the support of his wife and children, he is learning to return to independent life. This story was reported by Radio Liberty's Ukrainian service.

The incident occurred on October 17, 2025, in the Donetsk region. Oleksandr was traveling in a vehicle with a fellow soldier when an FPV drone struck their car. His wife, Iryna, received the devastating news the next day and immediately traveled to the hospital where her husband was being treated.

Oleksandr's injuries were extremely severe. Most of the bones and soft tissues in his face were damaged, and he lost his sight in both eyes. His hands were also severely injured: his left hand was amputated, and although a few fingers remained on his right hand, they are non-functional.

Doctors performed multiple surgeries to save his life. Oleksandr was in a medically induced coma for a month and a half. During this time, his wife Iryna stayed by his side, talking to him and introducing herself every day.

Currently, Oleksandr is relearning simple daily movements. He is mastering how to dress, wash, brush his teeth, and use a phone with the help of special software. Voice control technologies assist him in making calls, replying to messages, and finding information online.

His wife is also learning skills to accompany him and assist with his daily life. The rehabilitation process is not easy for the family. However, they are striving to adapt to their new life together.

Oleksandr's recovery is still ongoing. He requires prosthetics, further medical procedures, and rehabilitation. Despite this, he is fighting to rebuild his life alongside his wife and children.