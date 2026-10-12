A woman who lost her daughter becomes a mother to 800 orphan girls

·58·World
A woman who lost her daughter becomes a mother to 800 orphan girls

Indian doctor Sarojini Agarwal lost her eight-year-old daughter, Manisha, in a car accident in the city of Lucknow nearly 40 years ago. Deeply grieving the death of her child, the woman eventually decided to help other girls in need of a mother's love.

She spent all the proceeds from her written stories, poems, and novels on establishing a shelter for orphan girls. In 1985, she opened a place called Manisha Mandir in her three-room house. Initially, girls who had lost their mothers, had disabilities, or were in difficult circumstances were accepted there. Later, homeless, abandoned girls and those rescued from brothels also found a place at the shelter.

Ko‘k saridagi ayol bir qator bo‘lib o‘tirgan bolalardan birini ovqatlantirmoqda.

Sarojini pays special attention to the girls' education. A library, computer room, handicraft classes, and sports grounds have been organized at the shelter. Among her alumni are bank employees, teachers, and school principals.

Since 1985, the woman has cared for nearly 800 orphan girls. Many of them, upon reaching adulthood, return to the shelter to help other girls.

Despite her advanced age, Sarojini still continues to help abandoned children. She says that in every orphan girl she sees her own child, Manisha, and thereby tries to keep her memory alive.

Sarojini AgarwalManisha MandirLucknowOrphan girls
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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