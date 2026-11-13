A Boy, His Dog, and a Llama: How Does the School Commute That Amazed the Internet Work?

Around the world, children's ways of getting to school are diverse and full of unique, interesting stories. A young schoolboy living in Ecuador has chosen a highly unusual and astonishing method to reach his place of learning every day — he rides a llama to school every day.

An hour-long journey and a loyal four-legged friend

According to information provided by the boy's parents, walking from home to school takes approximately one hour . For this reason, he decided to ride a llama to cover the long distance more easily. Moreover, our protagonist learned to ride a llama when he was just five years old.

Most interestingly, he is always accompanied on this journey by his loyal dog — the dog runs alongside the llama throughout the journey, guarding its owner and keeping his spirits high.

Key details of the journey Information Location Ecuador, South America Commute time Approximately 1 hour on foot Mode of transport Special riding llama Companion animal Loyal dog running alongside

What kind of animal is a llama?

The llama is a long-necked, thick-furred animal living in South America that looks very much like a camel. Although it belongs to the camel family, unlike its relatives, it does not have a hump. These creatures are well-adapted for carrying heavy loads and traveling long distances in mountainous and hilly regions.

Living in the heart of nature and enjoying life while befriending animals, this boy's daily commute brings warm smiles and joy to many people.

In your opinion, how important is such an unusual and nature-connected way of going to school in fostering responsibility and kindness toward animals in children? Leave your thoughts in the comments!