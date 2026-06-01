Funny incident in Chile: service dog 'inspects' vice-admiral

An unexpected and funny incident occurred at a graduation ceremony for Chilean Navy dog handlers. A service dog trained to detect narcotics suddenly bit the vice-admiral's trouser pocket during the event.

The incident took place during an official ceremony, surprising those present. The moment was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking various discussions among users.

While some users took it as a joke, others put forward various theories about what the dog's behavior might mean.

Following this, the Chilean Navy issued an official statement. It stated that the incident was due to the dog's young age, temperament, and high excitement during the ceremony, and that there was no hidden meaning behind it.