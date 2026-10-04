In Ecuador, 469 kg of cocaine found in packages bearing Haaland's photo

·54·World
In Ecuador, 469 kg of cocaine found in packages bearing Haaland's photo

Ecuadorian police have seized a large consignment of cocaine. Notably, stickers featuring the photo of Manchester City and Norway national team forward Erling Haaland were pasted on the packages containing the drugs.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement agencies discovered a total of 469.6 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were packed into 370 packages and hidden in a special compartment of a truck.

The incident was uncovered near Ecuador's border with Colombia. During the inspection of the cargo, the police found the drugs in the hidden compartment.

Interestingly, the photo of Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi was also found on another seized cargo.

According to experts and law enforcement agencies, criminal groups may use the names and photos of famous people to identify their shipments or mark them as belonging to a specific network.

At the same time, there is no information indicating that Haaland has any connection to these drugs or their transportation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ecuadorian policeManchester CityErling HaalandLionel Messi
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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