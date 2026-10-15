"Are aliens taking over the White House?" — New ambassador's photo sparks discussion in the US

A photo of Barbara Thornhill, who was appointed to a new position in the State Department, has sparked widespread discussion on US social networks. Her appearance prompted various jokes and memes among internet users. The photo has reportedly been viewed over 10 million times.

Barbara Thornhill has assumed the position of Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. She will lead US efforts to combat human trafficking.

However, rather than the news regarding her appointment, her actual photo gained much more attention on social media. Some users wrote sarcastic comments about the picture and created various memes.

In particular, humorous phrases appeared in the comments, such as "They aren't hiding the aliens very well in the Trump administration" and "Aliens are taking over the White House."

Thus, the new ambassador's photo has become a subject of heated discussion on the internet. However, such comments on social networks reflect the sarcastic attitude of the users.